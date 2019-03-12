US Rep. Tim Ryan announces YNDC, AmeriCorps partnership

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a partnership between the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps.

An NCCC team will assist the YDNC in preparing vacant homes for renovation or boarding them up for safety. The team will also clean up trash and debris as well as overgrowth from vacant properties and public spaces, and improve public spaces by repairing fences, cleaning up sidewalks, painting building exteriors, and landscaping. The team will also work on basic renovation and maintenance projects at the Youngstown Playhouse, such as painting and installing a new theater ceiling.

“YNDC is excited to host the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps Oak 3 team from March 12 until April 25,” said Ian Beniston, YNDC executive director.

AmeriCorps NCCC is a full-time, team-based residential service program that strives to strengthen communities by engaging young adults in national and community service.