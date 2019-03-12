United Auto Workers announce increase to strike fund
DETROIT
United Auto Workers President Gary Jones announced that the union’s leadership has raised the weekly pay added to the strike fund from $200 to $250 per week. That number will increase to $275 per week in January 2020.
The UAW Strike and Defense Fund included more than $721 million in 2018. Scheduled increases to the fund began in 2011 and will continue until the fund hits $850 million, after which the weekly payments will return to pre-2011 levels.
If the fund ever dips below $650 million, the increases will restart.
