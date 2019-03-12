Tech, health lead stocks gains at midday

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving slightly higher on Wall Street at midday as technology and health care stocks rise.

The modest gains today follow a rally on Monday that snapped a five-day losing streak.

Boeing weighed down the Dow Jones Industrial Average for a second day as the airplane maker falls amid safety concerns after another deadly crash involving its most popular plane.

Google's parent company Alphabet rose 2.2 percent and Botox maker Allergan rose 2.1 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,795.

The Dow fell 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,585. The Nasdaq rose 39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,579.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.63 percent.