Ohio has public property auction Saturday in Columbus

COLUMBUS — The state’s next miscellaneous property auction, scheduled for Saturday will feature numerous items, including a compact log splitter, air compressors and kitchen appliances.

A variety of computer equipment (e.g., laptops, monitors and printers) and electronic appliances (e.g., copiers, audio and video equipment, and cassette recorders) also will be auctioned, as well as an assortment of other miscellaneous items.

The auction will be at the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road. Doors open at 8 a.m. The auction begins at 9 a.m.

Inventory is subject to prior sale to governmental entities. All inventory will be sold “as-is” with no warranty or guarantee of any kind.

Purchased items must be paid for in full the day of the sale. Cash and credit cards (Visa, Discover and MasterCard only) are accepted.

Credit and debit cards are charged a 3 percent service fee. Certain methods of payment are subject to IRS regulations. All items must be removed by noon March 21. All participants must register at the auction.