Ohio AG introduces new office of professional integrity

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced the formation of a new Office of Professional Integrity focused on identifying and preventing potential conflicts of interest among legal staff.

The Office of Professional Integrity will be tasked with cataloging the work and external relationships of the approximately 400 attorneys in Yost’s office. Former Judge Charles Miller will lead the department. Miller previously served as a judge on the 1st District Court of Appeals and was a member of the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct.

One of the department’s first tasks is to review the current processes for identifying, addressing and managing potential conflicts. In the past, this background information was disclosed when an attorney joined the office or upon occasional inquiries. The information has been maintained by the various sections of the office.