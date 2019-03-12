Browns trade for WR Beckham


By Vindy Staff | March 12, 2019 at 8:09p.m.

CLEVELAND — The NFL has announced that the Browns have acquired wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the New York Giants.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Giants will receive a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and safety Jabril Peppers in exchange for Beckham.

Return to Vindy.com and read Wednesday's Vindicator sports section for complete detals.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$675000


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$725000