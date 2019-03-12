Attorney's report fails to affirm Nuskievicz harassment allegations

WARREN

A 64-page report from an investigation into harassment allegations by Trish Nuskievicz, Trumbull County Planning Commission director, goes into exhaustive detail regarding the many conflicts between Nuskievicz and various officials.

It tries to show why relationships between Nuskievicz and several elected officials soured in recent years –— from disputes over subdivision regulations, removal of an important program her agency used to run, miscommunications and growing distrust.

But the report, funded by the county commissioners after Nuskievicz went on sick leave in July while alleging she had been harassed by county Engineer Randy Smith and his associates, does not definitely answer the question of whether she has a legitimate claim of mistreatment.

The report, written by Atty. Kimberly Riley, does knock holes in Nuskievicz’s allegation that Commissioner Frank Fuda had behaved illegally toward her. She alleged Fuda had asked a planning commission board member whether Nuskievicz “only hired female candidates.”

Nuskievicz said she “took that to be a discriminatory comment because I am a married, gay woman.”

But Riley could not find confirmation that the remark was said.

“Nuskievicz’s primary claims of sex- or sexual-orientation discrimination against Commissioner Fuda related to him raising his voice when speaking to her, which she said he began doing since she became assistant director in 2008,” the report says.

A number of witnesses have described Fuda as speaking loudly to them, “especially when frustrated with their work performance,” the report says.

