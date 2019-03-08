TRUE BLUE | Church bells ring across the Mahoning Valley for True Blue Friday

LORDSTOWN

The bells are about to ring across the Mahoning Valley in support of True Blue Friday.

The Drive It Home campaign called for people to wear blue and take photos with their GM-built cars. Those who do take photos can send them to info@driveithome.com to be included when the photos are sent to GM CEO Mary Barra, and post them on social media with #SaveLordstown.

“We have had overwhelming support from our community,” said UAW 1112 President Dave Green outside Lordstown Christian Church. “It means so much to our members to see that support roll in.”