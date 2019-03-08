Party shooting suspect arraigned

YOUNGSTOWN

A man accused of firing several shots inside a Michigan Avenue fraternity house last week was arraigned today in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and inducing panic.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set bond at $32,500 for Tyler Verhest, 19. A warrant was issued for Verhest earlier this week.

Police were called early March 2 to the fraternity house, where they were told Verhest was asked to leave a party there because he was drunk. He pulled a gun, threatened to kill everyone then fired several shots into the ceiling before fleeing, reports said.

No one was injured. Verhest has a previous drug conviction that bars him from having a firearm.