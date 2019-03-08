Friday's prep school basketball final scores


By Vindy Staff | March 8, 2019 at 8:40p.m.

Division III district final at Warren Harding High School

Edgewood 54, LaBrae 39

Division IV district final at Struthers Fieldhouse

Springfield 58, Lowellville 48

Division IV district final at Grand Valley High School

Bristol 51, Badger 39

Division II girls regional final at Barberton High School

Akron SVSM 56, Poland 46

