Hundreds savor flavors at Latino Food Festival in Y'town

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The International Latino Food Festival is all about letting people taste the real deal when it comes to Latino cuisine.

“When people think of Mexican food, they usually think of tacos,” said Alicia Prieto Langarica, chairwoman for the eighth annual food festival, which took place Saturday at the Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana hall on Shirley Road. “There is so much more that most people don’t know about.”

That’s why OCCHA hosts the ethnic food fest each year, to allow people to experience authentic Latin-American food, prepared and served by members of the local Latin-American community.

“These are things you’re probably not going to find on a menu in most Mexican restaurants,” Langarica said.

