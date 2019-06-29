Flood warning issued for Mahoning County


June 29, 2019 at 5:40p.m.

Staff report

CLEVELAND

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood warning forMahoning County until 8:30 p.m.

At 5:16 p.m. today, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen in the affected areas.

The NWS said some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Columbiana, Boardman, Canfield, Sebring, Poland, Ellsworth, New Middletown, Beloit, Berlin Center, Maple Ridge and Greenford.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000