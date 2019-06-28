Struthers cops looking for Nebo district prowler
STRUTHERS — The police department is asking the public for help identifying a man who has been caught on camera prowling outside of homes in the Nebo neighborhood wearing a mask and attempting to enter homes.
Officers released a statement today advising residents to lock their homes, leave their outside lights on and to call the police immediately if they see anyone lurking around at night.
