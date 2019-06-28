Rinaldi's Bakery in Girard is closing
GIRARD — Rinaldi’s Bakery on Churchill Road announced in a Facebook post that it will be closing. It opened July 2018.
The bakery was run by Michael and Lori Placer.
“My wife is experiencing some health issues which are creating barriers and limitations in her ability to work. We need to take the time to focus on her well-being,” the post reads. It goes on to thank all the patrons for their support.
