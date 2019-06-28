Lansingville parade is Sunday
YOUNGSTOWN — The 18th annual Lansingville Independence Day Parade and Gathering is Sunday.
The floats gather at Byzantine Church parking lot, 3801 Shady Run Road, at 12:45 p.m., and the parade begins at 1:30 p.m. The parade will end at the old Adams School on Cooper Street on the South Side.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 25, 2013 10:57 a.m.
Streets closed for Lansingville event Sunday
- June 26, 2013 midnight
Road closings
- June 18, 2002 midnight
Block watch cleanup
- July 3, 2010 11:53 p.m.
Hundreds unite at Lansingville festivities
- June 24, 2018 midnight
Love, Lansingville
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.