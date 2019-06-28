Convicted sex offender jailed

YOUNGSTOWN — A convicted sex offender who reports said left a recovery center June 21 without telling authorities is in the Mahoning County jail on $15,000 bond after his arraignment today before Judge Renee DiSalvo in municipal court.

The charge for failure to provide a change of address against Aaron Robinson, 34, was upgraded to a higher-degree felony because Robinson was convicted of rape in June 2010 and must register as a sex offender for life.

A report from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said Robinson left a recovery center in the city and did not tell anyone where he was until Wednesday, when he was tracked down by an investigator with the sheriff’s office. Reports said he was at a home in Sebring, and he told the investigator he did not inform anyone he was leaving because he thought he would not be gone long.