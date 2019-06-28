Ohio requests addition of Mahoning County to presidential disaster declaration

COLUMBUS

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state has requested that FEMA add Mahoning County to the 10-county Presidential Disaster Declaration issued by President Donald Trump last week.

“The same storm system that spawned the tornadoes in the areas of Dayton, Trotwood, and Celina last month also dumped rain on parts of Mahoning County, leading to severe flooding,” DeWine said. “Today we asked FEMA to include Mahoning County in their Individual Assistance program.”

In a letter to FEMA, Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick detailed some of the damage.

“Twenty garden-level apartment units in Canfield and four in Boardman that were inundated by both floodwaters and sewer backup remain uninhabitable, displacing these individuals and families who have lost their personal property and are currently relying on family and friends for shelter,” said Merick. “Many of these tenants are of low income, and the ability to relocate will be extremely challenging, if not impossible, without additional support.”

While other parts of Ohio have been hard hit by flooding this year, the Mahoning County event may be included in the federal disaster declaration since it was part of the same storm system and occurred within the incident period of May 27-29.

On June 18, President Trump authorized a presidential disaster for 10 Ohio counties: Auglaize, Darke, Greene, Hocking, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Muskingum, Perry and Pickaway.