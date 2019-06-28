Evening storm causes scattered flooding, outages


June 27, 2019 at 10:30p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Thursday evening thunderstorm carrying heavy rain and wind caused flooding and loss of power in portions of Mahoning County, particularly in the Boardman and Canfield areas.

According to Ohio Edison, as of 10 p.m. 2,375 customers in Mahoning County were without power. Fewer than 5 customers in Trumbull and Columbiana counties each were without electricity.

There were reports of flooding in Boardman and Canfield and trees uprooted and roads blocked to traffic.

