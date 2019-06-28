DEMS DEBATE | Hickenlooper: Dems must speak against socialism
MIAMI (AP) :
9:20 p.m.
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is defending his warnings on the Democratic Party veering toward socialism.
Hickenlooper said Thursday at the second Democratic presidential debate that if Democrats fail to clearly define themselves as not being socialists, Republicans are going to come at the party “every way they can and call us socialists.”
Hickenlooper says, “We can’t promise every American a government job.”
The former governor also expressed reluctance to the Green New Deal and eliminating private medical insurance.
