DEMS DEBATE | Dems want gun control, little consensus on how

MIAMI (AP)



10:50 p.m.

Candidates in the Democratic presidential debate are echoing calls for greater gun control measures, though there was little consensus on how to be the most effective.

Former Vice President Joe Biden championed his past work of what he said was beating the National Rifle Association.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell championed his buyback program for assault weapons.

Swalwell says, “Keep your pistols, keep your rifles, keep your shotguns. But we can take the most dangerous weapons from the most dangerous people.”

California Sen. Kamala Harris says Swalwell’s idea is “a great one.” But she says, “The problem is Congress has not had the courage to act.”

Harris says as president she will give Congress 100 days “to pull their act together” and get a bill to her desk. If not, she promises wide-ranging executive action on gun control.