DEMS DEBATE | Biden is focus of talk on partisan gridlock

MIAMI (AP)



10:25 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the focus of a discussion on partisan gridlock among some Democrats vying for the chance to challenge President Donald Trump.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet said Thursday night at the second of two Democratic debates that the key to making progress is winning back the Senate and ousting Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Bennet called for a reversal of Supreme Court decisions like Citizens United, listing issues he said had arisen during former Biden’s long Washington tenure.

In response, Biden said he secured bipartisan funds for cancer research and led the charge to win back congressional seats, arguing, “Sometimes you have to just go out and beat them.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand rounded out the discussion, promoting her plan for “clean,” publicly funded elections and saying Republicans implemented tax cuts “to pay back their donors.”