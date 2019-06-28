DEMS DEBATE | 9 hopefuls would decriminalize border crossings
MIAMI (AP)
10 p.m.
All but one Democratic candidate onstage for the second night of the presidential debate say they would make illegal border crossings a civil, not, criminal offense.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet was the only one of 10 candidates Thursday night to not raise his hand to seek to decriminalize illegal border crossings.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says he would end the felony criminalization because it is “dead wrong,” and called Republicans who “cloak” themselves “in faith” hypocrites for letting children languish in cages.
Former Vice President Joe Biden promised a “surge” of aid and relief workers to the border to release children from the enclosures and reunite them with their families.
Asked about the Obama administration’s deportation of 3 million, Biden said the president that he served under “did a heck of a job” and that it would be wrong to compare him to President Donald Trump.
