DEMS DEBATE |The 1 thing they’d accomplish? They list several

MIAMI (AP

10:40 p.m.

Candidates on stage at the Democratic presidential debate are struggling to limit their answers to the one thing they would hope to accomplish as president.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand rattled off several, including a family bill of rights that includes universal preschool and affordable day care.

California Sen. Kamala Harris ticked off a list including a middle-class tax cut, reinstating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and gun control.

Others followed with lists and nonspecific goals, such as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders calling for a “political revolution” and former Vice President Joe Biden pledging to beat Donald Trump.

Author Marianne Williamson notably said she would call the Prime Minister of New Zealand and declare the United States a better country to raise children.

Moderator Chuck Todd graded the group a C-minus for their adherence to the rules.