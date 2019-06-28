Boardman hires Fallo as director of student services


June 27, 2019 at 8:31p.m.

BOARDMAN

The board of education hired Katie Fallo to replace Mark Zura as director of student services.

Fallo was previously a supervisor of special education at Warren City Schools. Her salary will be $89,351.

Zura accepted the position of director of student services at Poland schools. He lives in Poland and his children attend school there.

