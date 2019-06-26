Trumbull MetroParks reopens parks closed by flooding
WARREN — The Trumbull County MetroParks Board has reopened its Foster MetroPark in Newton Falls, Canoe City in Leavittsburg and Thomas Swift MetroPark in Braceville. The parks were closed after heavy rains caused flooding.
