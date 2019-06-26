Trumbull MetroParks reopens parks closed by flooding


June 26, 2019 at 12:26p.m.

WARREN — The Trumbull County MetroParks Board has reopened its Foster MetroPark in Newton Falls, Canoe City in Leavittsburg and Thomas Swift MetroPark in Braceville. The parks were closed after heavy rains caused flooding.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000