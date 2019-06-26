Trumbull County Children Services meet, greet event is tonight

WARREN — Trumbull County Children Services continues to seek out community members who have interest in joining our team of foster caregivers.

County residents interested in becoming a foster caregiver are encouraged to attend an informative meet and greet at TCCS, 2282 Reeves Road NE at 5:30 p.m. today. Interested participants are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. training, “Foster Care Rules and Policies,” which will immediately follow the meet and greet.

Caregivers provide for county children who have experienced or witnessed abuse or neglect. TCCS’s foster care system has seen: a rise in the number of children in custody; children staying in the foster care system longer and a decrease in the number of foster caregivers.