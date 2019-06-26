Trumbull County Children Services meet, greet event is tonight
WARREN — Trumbull County Children Services continues to seek out community members who have interest in joining our team of foster caregivers.
County residents interested in becoming a foster caregiver are encouraged to attend an informative meet and greet at TCCS, 2282 Reeves Road NE at 5:30 p.m. today. Interested participants are encouraged to attend the 6 p.m. training, “Foster Care Rules and Policies,” which will immediately follow the meet and greet.
Caregivers provide for county children who have experienced or witnessed abuse or neglect. TCCS’s foster care system has seen: a rise in the number of children in custody; children staying in the foster care system longer and a decrease in the number of foster caregivers.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 16, 2019 10:55 p.m.
Trumbull children services needs more foster parents
- January 17, 2019 12:07 a.m.
Trumbull Children Services seeking foster parents
- June 19, 2019 midnight
Mercy Health to offer seminar on knee pain
- March 31, 2015 11:13 a.m.
Pinwheel event Friday in Warren kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month
- February 1, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Foster families needed in county, state
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.