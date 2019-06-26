BREAKING: Former gun club treasurer gets jail time then probation

Testimony underway in re-trial of Johnny Ray Wallace


June 26, 2019 at 9:15a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony began today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the second trial of Johnny Ray Wallace III, 24, for the Nov. 28, 2017, shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, at a South Avenue bar.

Wallace was tried a year ago on a murder charge but a mistrial was declared because the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case.

