Testimony underway in re-trial of Johnny Ray Wallace
YOUNGSTOWN — Testimony began today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the second trial of Johnny Ray Wallace III, 24, for the Nov. 28, 2017, shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, at a South Avenue bar.
Wallace was tried a year ago on a murder charge but a mistrial was declared because the jury failed to reach a verdict.
Judge Anthony Donofrio is hearing the case.
