ODOT: One lane of state Route 45 north of Wellsville is open


June 26, 2019 at 1:33p.m.

WELLSVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced today that state Route 45 north of Wellsville is now open to one lane of traffic. The road closed last Thursday due to a landslide. Traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000