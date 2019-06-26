ODOT: One lane of state Route 45 north of Wellsville is open
WELLSVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced today that state Route 45 north of Wellsville is now open to one lane of traffic. The road closed last Thursday due to a landslide. Traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals.
