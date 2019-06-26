Lawsuit: Lewd photo of Pa. nursing home resident shared
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawsuit claims employees of a Pennsylvania nursing home shared a nude photo of a resident on social media.
According to the lawsuit, the photo taken on New Year’s Eve at Paramount Senior Living at Seven Fields showed the 83-year-old woman, who suffers from dementia, naked below the waist and sitting in a shower chair.
The suit claims the photo was posted on Snapchat and shared with other staff members by Facebook Messenger.
An anonymous tip about the photo was made to the Butler County Area of Aging.
The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports Paramount regional operations director Chase Darmstadter said in a statement an employee was immediately suspended and terminated as soon as officials were made aware of the incident. Darmstadter said the company was “sickened” by the actions.
