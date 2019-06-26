Former gun club treasurer gets jail time then probation

YOUNGSTOWN — The former treasurer of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to five years' probation with six months to be served in the county jail on charges she stole more than $67,000 from the club.

Judge Anthony D'Apolito handed down the sentence to Lisa Doyle, 41, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft.

She was given credit for 26 days she has already served in the case.

Two members spoke to the judge about how the theft has affected the club.

