UPDATE | Leak contained, Liberty road reopened
LIBERTY — Township firefighters and police, Dominion Energy and the Ohio Department of Transportation responded to a gas leak at state Route 304 between Sampson Road and Michigan Avenue about 1:30 p.m. today.
The portion of Route 304 that closed while crews fixed the leak reopened at about 2:30 p.m. An official said the gas leak was caused by an ODOT employee accidentally clipping a gas riser when he was mowing alongside the road.
12:55 p.m.
LIBERTY — Township firefighters are responding to a gas leak at state Route 304 between Sampson Road and Michigan Avenue. A portion of Route 304 is closed. This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.
