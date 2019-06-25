Warren store worker turns table on would-be robber

WARREN — A man wearing a mask and holding a gun tried to climb through the drive-thru window of the Pit Stop gas station, 1708 Youngstown Road, at 11:50 p.m. Monday, but a store employee pulled out a handgun from under the counter and pointed it at the suspect.

The employee fired the gun once in the air, and the suspect fled on foot. The incident was captured on video, which officers viewed. It showed the suspect as described trying to crawl through the window, then crawling back out, jumping a fence behind the building and running behind a home on Kenilworth Avenue.

Another camera angle showed the employee pointing the gun at the suspect and firing. An officer tried to locate the suspect using his police dog but was unsuccessful.