Warren man recovering from hatchet strike to forehead
WARREN — A man, 47, who lives in the Buckeye Building in the Riverview Apartments, 700 Buckeye St. NW, suffered a major injury after being struck in the forehead with a hatchet at 2:30 a.m. today.
The man was in front of the building with a severe cut to the forehead and left ear when police arrived. He was unable to tell police where the incident happened, but police found blood in front of apartment 606 and a wooden-handled hatchet inside. It was collected for evidence.
The occupants of that apartment were not cooperative with police. They were found to not live there and were ordered off the property.
