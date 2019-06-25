Police: Motorcyclist in fatal Ohio crash had suspended license


June 25, 2019 at 10:31a.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist in Ohio who fatally struck a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle was driving with a suspended license.

Akron police also have said speed was a factor in Friday’s crash that killed 15-year-old Damiyon Frazier.

Police said witnesses told them three motorcycles were traveling westbound on a road near downtown Akron when one struck the boy, who was riding in the same lane. Authorities said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the male motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t released, but authorities said his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say their investigation into the crash is continuing.

