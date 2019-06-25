Pa. authorities: Man built bomb to warn about alien threat
MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who allegedly put a bomb in a parking lot behind a Pennsylvania hotel told them he did it to warn police about aliens bent on destroying the planet.
Pennsylvania State troopers responded to the Bahney House in Myerstown on Sunday. They discovered a suspicious package and 29-year-old David Oxenrider.
A state police bomb squad disabled the package. No one was injured.
Authorities say Oxenreider told police he had an encounter with aliens in 2014. He says they told him that if humans didn’t “start being good people,” they would destroy the planet with a nuclear laser beam.
Oxenrider is charged with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment. He’s awaiting arraignment, and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 27, 2013 midnight
ODDLY ENOUGH
- July 28, 2003 midnight
HERMITAGE Bank robber's 'bomb' was fake, authorities say
- July 21, 2009 12:45 p.m.
Pa. man charged in fake bomb scare at Cedar Point
- April 15, 2004 midnight
Bank robbery suspect is captured
- February 14, 2004 midnight
FBI reveals parts of note found with victim of necklace bomb
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.