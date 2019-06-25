Man stabbed to death is Youngstown's 11th homicide of 2019


June 25, 2019 at 8:03a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man found stabbed to death early today in an East Side apartment is the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Officers found the man at about 2:45 a.m. today in the bathroom of a 640 Kendis Circle apartment.

A news release listed a woman as a suspect but no arrests have been made at this time.

In 2018, Youngstown recorded 28 homicides.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000