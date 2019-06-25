Man stabbed to death is Youngstown's 11th homicide of 2019

YOUNGSTOWN — A man found stabbed to death early today in an East Side apartment is the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Officers found the man at about 2:45 a.m. today in the bathroom of a 640 Kendis Circle apartment.

A news release listed a woman as a suspect but no arrests have been made at this time.

In 2018, Youngstown recorded 28 homicides.