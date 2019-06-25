Man, 18, charged in shooting death of Ohio girl
NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old has been jailed on $1 million bond in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl.
The Newark Advocate reports Keegan Mummey, of Newark, was charged with aggravated murder Monday in Licking County Common Pleas Court, a felony that carries a penalty of up to life in prison. He is being held in the county jail.
Newark police suspect Mummey in the death of Isabella Barnes, who was shot on the front porch of her Newark home at about 9 p.m. Friday. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.
Authorities say Mummey fled the scene and was later found riding his bike on Route 79 between Heath and Hebron.
Mummey told the magistrate Monday he has a “tendency to black out” and not remember his actions.
