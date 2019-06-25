Mahoning Valley unemployment rates released


June 25, 2019 at 10:33a.m.

COLUMBUS — Unemployment in May decreased slightly in Trumbull County, remained stable in Mahoning County and increased slightly in Columbiana County, according to data released today by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Valleywide, the rate remained the same as the 5.1 percent reported for April.

In Mahoning County, 5,100 people were unemployed last month from a total civilian labor force of 102,400 for a jobless rate of 4.9 percent.

In Trumbull County, 4,500 people were unemployed in May from a total workforce of 86,700 for a jobless rate of 5.2 percent, down from 5.3 percent in April.

In Columbiana County, 1,900 people were unemployed in May from a total workforce of 47,200 for a jobless rate of 4.0 percent, up from 3.8 percent in April.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000