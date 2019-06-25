Mahoning Valley unemployment rates released
COLUMBUS — Unemployment in May decreased slightly in Trumbull County, remained stable in Mahoning County and increased slightly in Columbiana County, according to data released today by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Valleywide, the rate remained the same as the 5.1 percent reported for April.
In Mahoning County, 5,100 people were unemployed last month from a total civilian labor force of 102,400 for a jobless rate of 4.9 percent.
In Trumbull County, 4,500 people were unemployed in May from a total workforce of 86,700 for a jobless rate of 5.2 percent, down from 5.3 percent in April.
In Columbiana County, 1,900 people were unemployed in May from a total workforce of 47,200 for a jobless rate of 4.0 percent, up from 3.8 percent in April.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
