Local man faces fed indictment on gun charge
YOUNGSTOWN — Federal prosecutors today unsealed an indictment against a man charged with having a gun despite a previous felony conviction.
Tommy Grant, 25, whose last known address was on the city's West Side, was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm May 30 by a grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.
The indictment charges that Grant had a .20-gauge shotgun on Jan. 29 despite a 2012 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery.
The case has been assigned for arraignment purposes to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas M. Parker.
