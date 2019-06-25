Liberty investigating stolen-car report
LIBERTY — A woman reported an unidentified suspect stole her car from her driveway on the 4700 block of Logan Gate Road on Sunday.
The woman told police she left her car running in the driveway and went in the house to grab something. She said she was in the house for about 10 minutes when her roommate told her someone was in the car.
When the woman went outside, the suspect drove away.
