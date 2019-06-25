Liberty investigating stolen-car report


June 25, 2019 at 10:40a.m.

LIBERTY — A woman reported an unidentified suspect stole her car from her driveway on the 4700 block of Logan Gate Road on Sunday.

The woman told police she left her car running in the driveway and went in the house to grab something. She said she was in the house for about 10 minutes when her roommate told her someone was in the car.

When the woman went outside, the suspect drove away.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000