Canfield meeting Wednesday on stormwater fee hike

CANFIELD — City council members are seeking public input on a proposed increase to the city’s stormwater infrastructure fee.

A public meeting on the proposed increase is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Canfield Fairgrounds’ Fair Park, 320 Oak St.

The proposed five-year increase could allow the city to self-fund capital improvements to the city’s stormwater system, said City Manager Wade Calhoun.

All city utility customers already pay a $9 quarterly fee which generates about $165,000 per year. The remaining about $55,000 to $60,000 after annual operation and maintenance expenses goes toward capital stormwater projects, he said.

An increase of $24 per quarter proposed by city officials could generate a $350,000 surplus, Calhoun said. Under the fee, customers would pay $5 more a month; $60 more per year.