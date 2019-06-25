Suspect in Nebraska woman’s death slashes neck during trial
WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A man accused in the 2017 slaying of a Nebraska woman slashed his neck and fell from a wheelchair during his murder trial.
Fifty-two-year-old Aubrey Trail yelled “Bailey is innocent, and I curse you all” Monday before swiping something across his neck in the courtroom in Wilber, 35 miles southwest of Lincoln. Deputies rushed to help as Trail lay bleeding on the floor.
It is unclear when the trial will resume, or how badly Trail is injured. Authorities say he’s had a stroke and two heart attacks since his arrest.
Trail and 25-year-old Bailey Boswell are charged with first-degree murder in the killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.
Prosecutors say the pair planned Loofe’s abduction and killing . Trail’s attorney says her death was an accident during a consensual sex fantasy.
Boswell awaits trial.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 12, 2018 5:59 p.m.
Prosecutors: Video shows 2 buying tools used to cut up woman
- January 16, 2013 6:36 p.m.
Video: Woman denies killing lover in Arizona
- February 14, 2013 12:42 p.m.
Judge sick, Ariz. boyfriend killing trial delayed
- March 27, 2012 10:54 a.m.
Psychiatrist says vet didn’t intend to kill 2
- September 27, 2013 3:15 p.m.
Trial starts in death of burned Ohioan along road
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.