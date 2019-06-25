Panelists agree mental health is a top Valley issue

YOUNGSTOWN

Mental health is an over-arching problem in the Mahoning Valley, say City Club of the Mahoning Valley panelists.

The topic was discussed during Monday night’s second annual State of the Valley Address at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Patricia Sweeney, Mahoning County health commissioner; Traci Hostetler, Mahoning County Education Service Center superintendent; Karen Schubert, Lit Youngstown’s director; and Sarah Boyarko, Youngstown/Warren Regional chamber’s chief operating officer; served as panelists.

In a survey conducted by Mahoning County’s mental health board, Sweeney said 34 percent of those responding in the county-wide survey said they were unable to care for themselves or go to work due to mental health issues.

“It won’t matter what jobs are available if you’re feeling that poorly,” she said.

