Boardman resident reports door glued shut
BOARDMAN — Police are investigating an incident in which a Westview Drive resident’s back door was glued shut Sunday, according to police reports.
The victim told police that he got home Sunday and gorilla glue was leaking from the key hole in his back door. The victim also noticed glue in his dog’s water bowl.
The victim also told police that the suspect left several items other items on the victim’s back porch.
