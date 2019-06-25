Boardman police investigating weekend thefts

BOARDMAN — Six people were arrested over the weekend on theft charges at Walmart, according to police reports.

Jordan Espada, 19, of Youngstown, and Roger Campbell, 19, of New Middletown, were arrested Friday for attempting to leave the store without paying for about $150 worth of merchandise.

Nelida Mendoza, 39, Keishla Oliveras, 27, and Madeline Baez-Ortega, 20, all of Struthers, were arrested Sunday for scanning items with the wrong price tags. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $77. Two children, ages 4 and 6, were present at the time of the incident.

Jennifer Taylor, 37, of Youngstown, was arrested Sunday for attempting leave the store with more than $500 worth of merchandise. She was accompanied by two women loss-prevention employees were unable to detain.