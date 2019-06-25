Beaver Township trustees have special meeting Wednesday


June 24, 2019 at 2:44p.m.

NORTH LIMA — Beaver Township trustees will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the township administration building, 11999 South Ave. Trustees will discuss trading in and purchasing police vehicles and meet with fire personnel.

