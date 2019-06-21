Send The Vindicator your Independence Day events


June 21, 2019 at 4:47p.m.

The Vindicator will run a listing of fireworks displays, parades, concerts and other Independence Day celebrations.

Send the times, admission fees if any, and other information to: July 4th Celebrations, Regional Desk, The Vindicator, P.O. Box 780, Youngstown OH 44501, or email to news@vindy.com and put July 4th Celebrations in the subject line.

Notices must be submitted by Saturday, June 29. Any questions? Call the Regional Desk clerk at 330-747-1471, ext. 1254.

