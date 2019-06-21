Search of Kinsman house results in suspected meth, guns, pills


June 21, 2019 at 1:41p.m.

Agents with TAG Drug Task Force on Thursday executed a search warrant on a known drug house distributing crystal methamphetamine at 6451 Yoder St. Agents recovered approximately 47 grams of suspected crystal meth, pills and two handguns.

KINSMAN

Ryan Mullett

Nicole Hines

Ryan Mullett, 44, was booked in to the Trumbull County jail on a drug trafficking charge and homeowner Nicole Hines was also arrested for tampering with evidence. There were four other adults present during the search warrant and two juveniles.

Evidence will be sent to the state lab for testing. Additional charges are pending after the analysis.

Kinsman Township Police and the department’s police dog assisted the task force.

