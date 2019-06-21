Police: Juvenile charged after confessing to robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

Charges have been filed against a juvenile in the robbery of the 1370 Belmont Ave. Dollar General store earlier this week.

Police were able to find him after family members called police to say the juvenile had been involved. He confessed to Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal, who was sent to interview him after the family called in.

Employees told police someone with a gun robbed the store about 2:20 p.m. Monday. Police searched with a dog but could not find the suspect, who is in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.