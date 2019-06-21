Ohio man dies after getting pinned beneath his riding lawn mower


June 21, 2019 at 6:31p.m.

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man who was found pinned under his riding lawn mower has died.

Officials say they believe the commercial-grade, zero-turn lawnmower rolled over and landed on 71-year-old Thomas McAlpin as he was using it in his backyard in Hamilton Township, roughly 20 miles northeast of downtown Cincinnati.

Emergency personnel were called the scene Thursday night. The Warren County Coroner’s Office is investigating the exact cause of his death.

